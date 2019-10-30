Night Whispers - وشوشات ليلية

محمد شوشان | تونس
ترجمة: سهام حمودة – مراجعة: محمد شامي
***
A match stick is in my heart ,
And a wind howling out of it,
I am enkindling a dream .
To somther you O wanderer.
My heart is a sandy city,
A desert surrounded by lime trees.
This love…
like a wild palm tree staggers
On the round soul hills..
This heart…
With distilled water is bathed
Whenever tears turned
Into dry salt .
I am tired..
Like a moon flirting with his evening star
Whenever he casts his light
In light halo she is immersed ...
Sheds…
His scent,
His fragrance,
And water...
Pours…
A salty drop from his skin pores.
To cross mirage towards him.
I am tired..
Like an oasis
Whose longing springs are parched.
In the midday heat .
............
النص: وشوشات ليلية
في قلبي .. عود ثقاب
في الخارج ريح صرصر
إنّي أشعل الحلم
لاطفئك أيها العابر .
قلبي مدينة رملية
صحراء مسيّجة زيزفونًا .
هذا الحب ..
يتهادى كنخلة برّية
فوق هضاب الروح المدورة
هذا القلب..
نغسله بالماء المقطّر
كلّما تساقط ماء العين
ملحا يابسا .
متعب أنا
كقمر يغازل نجمة مسائه
كلما سطع بنوره
تاهت في هالة الضوء
يسكب ...
ريحه
عطره
و ماءه
يسكب...
نقطة مالحة من مسام جلدته
كي تشّق السراب إليه .
متعب أنا ..
كواحة
جفّت منابع شوقها
زمن الهجير.