الأربعاء, 30 أكتوبر 2019
Night Whispers - وشوشات ليلية

الأربعاء 30 أكتوبر 2019 09:05 ص بتوقيت مسقط

Night Whispers - وشوشات ليلية

 

محمد شوشان | تونس

ترجمة: سهام حمودة – مراجعة: محمد شامي

***

A match stick is in my heart ,

And a wind  howling out of it,

I am enkindling a dream .

To somther you  O wanderer.

My heart is a sandy city,

A desert surrounded by  lime trees.

This love

like a wild palm tree staggers

On  the round soul hills..

This heart

With distilled water is bathed

Whenever tears  turned

 Into dry salt .

I am tired..

Like a moon flirting with his evening star

Whenever he casts  his light

In  light halo she  is immersed ...

Sheds

His scent,

His fragrance,

And water...

Pours… 

A salty drop from his skin pores.

To cross mirage towards him.

I am tired..

Like an oasis

Whose longing springs are parched.

In the midday heat .

............

النص: وشوشات ليلية

في قلبي .. عود ثقاب

في الخارج ريح صرصر

إنّي أشعل الحلم

لاطفئك أيها العابر .

قلبي مدينة رملية

صحراء مسيّجة زيزفونًا .

هذا الحب ..

يتهادى كنخلة برّية

فوق هضاب الروح المدورة

هذا القلب..

نغسله بالماء المقطّر

كلّما تساقط ماء العين

ملحا يابسا .

متعب أنا

كقمر يغازل نجمة مسائه

كلما سطع بنوره

تاهت في هالة الضوء

يسكب ...

ريحه

عطره

و ماءه

يسكب...

نقطة مالحة من مسام جلدته

كي تشّق السراب إليه .

متعب أنا ..

كواحة

جفّت منابع شوقها

زمن الهجير.

